Shelter island Reporter obituary: Dorothy Dickerson Clark

Dorothy Dickerson Clark passed away on August 9, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Shelter Island, Dorothy was born on August 30, 1924 at her family’s home on Stearns Point Road, the daughter of William E. and Frances (Fannie) Dickerson.

Dorothy graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1941 and continued her education for a post-graduate year. She was the first member of the high school band, playing the saxophone. She then continued her secretarial career working for the Rationing Board for the town.

She served our country as a stenographer in the U. S. Army from 1944 through 1946, receiving an American Service Medal, a World War II Victory Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and a Meritorious Unit Service Plaque. She continued her service for many years by clipping coupons for servicemen and women serving overseas for which she received annual awards. She also knitted over 100 hats each year that were donated to veterans and oncology patients.

Dorothy married Eugene (Tink) Clark at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on October 25, 1947. They were married for 60 years before Tink passed away in 2008.

During her lifetime she was an active member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, The American Legion (Historian), The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and the Shelter Island Home Bureau. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, swimming and playing mah jong.

Over the years Dorothy held several different jobs. She worked for the Pridwin Hotel, the Ideal in Sag Harbor, as secretary for the Presbyterian Church and retired in 1994 as a secretary to the town supervisor.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Pamela Kelly (Brian) and Phyllis Power (Philip); grandchildren, Elaine Cleary (William), Gregory Kelly and Sharon and Theresa Power; her brother, William G. Dickerson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with interment at the Emily French Memorial Cemetery.

Her family requests memorial donations to Mitchell Post #281, The American Legion, P. O. Box 2021, Shelter Island NY 11964.

