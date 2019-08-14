Young naturalists will enjoy “Turtle Time” on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

How do turtles prepare for fall and winter? We’ll discover their surprising methods and discuss the variety of turtles and their habitat. Children will create their own unique shell with crayons and poster board to wear on their backs. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

Hit happy hour… with the kids! Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surroundings of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Show the kids the magic of music. The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: 212-877-5045, [email protected]

Mashomack Preserve and The Nature Conservancy invite the public for some family fun at the normally off-limits Andy Warhol Preserve in Montauk on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Guests will create art on the same spot where artist Andy Warhol sought refuge and inspiration.

After a short hike through the moorlands of Montauk, artist Grace Markman will lead guests in building sculptures from found materials as they gather inspiration from the untouched shores of the Atlantic. Contact Mashomack Preserve reservations and directions for this special event. 631-749-4219, [email protected]

Get the most out of the summer with outdoor storytelling. Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

It’s family fun and grub time at the Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

Race a rubber duck! The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presents its annual duck race on Aug. 18 at Volunteer Park Bridge Street.

