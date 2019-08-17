What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches was the first to identify last week’s mystery photo, writing to us that it’s “at the Whale’s Tale. The sea lion balancing the red ball is clearly visible from the Ram Island Road side of the mini-golf course.”

Joseph Musso of New York City called with the correct ID and added that he wanted to see his name in the Reporter. You just did, Joseph, and we’re happy to oblige.

On our Facebook page, Trisha O’Brien knew it was the “seal with a red ball on his nose,” greeting mini-golfers of all ages.

Comments

comments