What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Young William Marshal was the first to respond to last week’s photo (see below) correctly identifying the well-worn path at Our Lady of the Isle where Father Peter DeSanctis presides.

Libby Deely wrote to us that the photo shows “Father Peter’s path by the ponds.”

Marie Buscemi called in with the correct answer and Tom Speeches wrote that “I am sure it is the one and only great guy Father Peter DeSanctis’s walkway.”

Comments

comments