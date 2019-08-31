Union Chapel in the Grove will honor the Shelter Island Association on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, will preach. His sermon is titled “Rendering to Caesar.” He will discuss the intersection of faith and civics and whether civic interests are God’s interests. All are welcome to the non-denominational service.

The Shelter Island Association is “a gathering of people dedicated to initiating, broadening, assisting, and encouraging a continuing participation by residents and property owners in any activity having a bearing on the betterment, advancement, and best interests of Shelter Island. The Association is a not-for-profit (and nonpartisan) group of people working together for common goals.” Since its inception in 1967, the Association has been instrumental in helping protect the island’s water supply, environment, open space, zoning and accessibility to town government. Any property owner on Shelter Island may apply for membership.

Fr. DeSanctis is the son of the late Peter and Gloria DeSanctis of Shelter Island. Since the 1970s, he has been associated with Our Lady of the Isle in various capacities and is currently the parish priest and pastor.

He holds two master’s degrees. He graduated from the Suffolk County Fire Academy and served in the Eighth Medical Brigade in the US Army. He assisted the New York City Medical Examiner’s office and was a liaison to the New York Police Department.

Here on the island, Fr. DeSanctis is an assistant coach for the Shelter Island School’s varsity golf team and assists the Fire Department, the American Legion, Lions Club and All-Faith Youth Group. He is an attending chaplain at Southampton and Eastern Long Island Hospitals, and assists at Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School. He enjoys golf and swimming at the Heights Beach Club.

Music will be performed by Island Folk: Heather Reylek, John and Penny Kerr. The group has kept the spirit of traditional folk music alive on Shelter Island for years and has performed at the Union Chapel’s summer services numerous times.

The final service of the season will take place next Sunday, Sept. 8, and will feature Reverend Nancy Remkus, an inter-faith/inter-spiritual minister based in Sag Harbor.

Please join us with Fr. DeSanctis in celebrating the Shelter Island Association on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m.

