This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

President Richard Nixon appointed Warren Burger to replace Earl Warren as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The New Orleans Pop Festival attracted 25,000 fans to the Louisiana Speedway to hear Janis Joplin, The Byrds, Santana and other rock groups in a three-day extravaganza that came two weeks after Woodstock.

Joe Pepitone was fined $500 by the Yankees after he left during the middle of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Actor Jason Priestly of Beverly Hills 90210 fame was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

British photographer Mary McCartney, daughter of Beatle Paul McCartney and wife Linda, was born in London.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Speaker on the importance of open spaces

Peter Johnson, area director of the Open Space Institute, spoke to Islanders about the resources available here and a report that was to be released shortly on what could be done to preserve more open space.

Even with an anticipated increase in population, Mr. Johnson told his audience he had observed there was tremendous interest in residents to see more land preserved.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Johnson’s words came many years before the Island — and in some cases in concert with New York State and/or Suffolk County — had Community Preservation Fund money to buy properties to maintain them either in their existing state or in some cases to develop them to create hiking trails.

An active Community Preservation Fund Advisory Committee works to explore other purchases, while developing maintenance plans for the already purchased properties.

30 YEARS AGO

Trump Princess floats around Shelter Island

The Trump Princess was seen cruising around Shelter Island and anchored off Jessup Neck while Donald and then wife Ivana were onboard.

POSTSCRIPT: Another East End Trump sighting occurred several years ago when Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing Plum Island, perhaps for a casino or golf club. But that never got off the ground.

More recently, Mr. Trump was in the Hamptons for a fundraiser for his re-election campaign.

20 YEARS AGO

Library budget passes 134-61

The library had requested approval of a budget for 2000 of $210,125 with the same amount of money anticipated in revenue. Of that, $145,000 was needed from taxpayers. The budget that year represented a 71% increase from the existing budget.

POSTSCRIPT: Numbers aren’t out yet, but the date for the library vote this year is October 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. The budget for the current year is $772,974 with $660,737 coming from taxpayers.



10 YEARS AGO

Shepherd, Smith challenge Dougherty

Paul Shepherd and Bill Smith petitioned for independent ballot lines to challenge then supervisor Jim Dougherty. Mr. Shepherd ran on the Local Liberties Party line while Mr. Smith ran on the Shelter Island Preservation Party line.

Without a party platform, Mr. Shepherd said he was running to be a persistent voice for peoples’ privacy and property rights. Mr. Smith said he wanted to represent the people of Shelter Island, not any special interest groups.

Mr. Dougherty won handily with 874 votes to Mr. Shepherd’s 195 and Mr. Smith’s 173.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Shepherd is now a member of the Town Board, but the Republican Party, which has previously endorsed him, failed to do so this year. He is running on the Conservative Party line in November.

