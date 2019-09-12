Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

A 48-year-old New York City woman, Dori Cooperman, was stopped on North Ferry Road at 7:33 p.m., Aug. 30, and charged with a felony — aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle under the age of 16.

She was held overnight for processing on the felony charge as well as charges of endangering the welfare of a child, failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding at 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph-zone, failing to keep to the right of the center lane and failing to signal when moving unsafely from her lane.

She was arraigned the next day in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $3,000 cash bail.

Elido Enriquez-Cordova, 29, of Easthampton was stopped on Sept. 3 at 8:53 a.m. on North Ferry Road for a suspended/revoked registration and further charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released on $60 bail and ordered to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Sept. 9 at 9:06 a.m., Scott G. Sivco, 30, of Shelter Island was arrested on Summerfield Place on an existing Shelter Island Justice Court bench warrant for failure to appear on a prior arrest. He was arraigned in Justice Court and was released without bail on his own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was issued a noise disturbance summons on Sept. 7 for allowing dogs to bark for 10 minutes on North Ferry Road.

Also on the 7th, Pedro Cubule Tacatic of Riverhead was given a ticket on Hay Beach Point for fishing without a marine fishing permit; Salvador Montano of Brooklyn received a summons on Reel Point for the same violation.

On Sept. 8 James English of Guilford, Conn. was ticketed for using another person’s mooring in West Neck Harbor.

Alvaro M. Ortiz Ramirez of Southhold was given a ticket on South Ferry Road on Sept. 9 for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Patrick K. Resmini of Shelter Island was ticketed on Sept. 9 for speeding on Brander Parkway, 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph-zone.

ACCIDENTS

On Sept. 4, Frederick W. Hills of Shelter Island was boarding a North Ferry boat when he said his foot caught between the accelerator and brake pedals, causing his vehicle to hit the side of the boat. Damage to the passenger side of the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000; the vehicle had to be towed.

Stanley C. Beckwith of Shelter Island was driving north on North Ferry Road on Sept. 5 when his vehicle hit a deer that had run into the roadway. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a fight between two men in West Neck on Sept. 3; police found the situation under control and no charges were filed.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach on Sept. 3. The police gave an employee a verbal warning and the music was turned down.

Police stopped a person hitchhiking on North Ferry Road on the 4th and gave the person a ride to North Ferry.

On Sept. 5, police opened a confidential investigation into alleged illegal drug activity on the Island. On that day, gun shots were reported in the Center; police canvassed the area with negative results.

A rubber raft, containing fishing equipment, washed up on a Ram Island beach on Sept. 6. The raft was impounded and officers contacted Suffolk police to determine if the raft had been reported missing.

Also on that day, a Cartwright caller reported accidentally damaging a washer/dryer. The owner was notified at the caller’s request.

On Sept. 7, a warning was issued to a person at the South Ferry terminal for fishing without a valid state registration permit. The same day, fireworks/gun shots were heard in front of the Pridwin Hotel in West Neck. Officers found used cardboard firework cylinders on the sidewalk, apparently set off by a wedding party at the hotel.

An anonymous caller told police on Sept. 9 that a person was acting erratically in West Neck; the person was not located. Also on the 9th, a caller reported a case of identity theft; police advised the caller to follow up with the credit bureau.

In other incidents during the week, police assisted a motorist with car troubles and unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside. They also responded to four lost and found reports.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Complaints about barking dogs were reported in the Center on three occasions. During the week, two residents in the Center and West Neck told police about finding dogs at large; in both cases the dogs were returned to the owners. Police were unable to locate a dog reported at large on Wades Beach. In another incident, a dog jumped out of the owner’s vehicle in Menantic and took off. Police located the animal but it ran into the woods; the owner subsequently found it.

An injured deer was reported stuck in a fence on a Center property on Sept. 8; police put the deer down.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 4, 7 and 8. A fifth aided case refused medical attention or transport.

