Town budget talks start Thursday

In an effort to wrap up the budgeting process well in advance of the November election, reviews of requests from town departments will begin with a presentation of the draft budget to the Town Board on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Meetings with department and committee heads will begin on Thursday, Sept. 19, between 9 a.m. and noon and then again from 1 to 4 p.m.

The tentative schedule calls for budget meetings to continue on Monday, Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon; Thursday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Dates are subject to change based on the needs of various department and committee heads’ availability. As changes are made, they will be listed on the Reporter website.

