Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Doris K. Silverman of New York City was driving around the back of the Chase Bank on Saturday, Sept. 28; just as she was approaching the north side of the parking lot, a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot. Ms. Silverman made a hard left turn to avoid the vehicle and hit two columns and then the brick wall of the bank. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front and side on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Summonses

Howard R. Harris of East Hampton was stopped by police on Cedar Avenue on Sept. 24 and ticketed for making an improper/unsafe turn without signaling.

Speeding summonses were issued on Sept. 25 and 27 to Charles C. Hines of Shelter Island and Dixie R. Salas of Southampton, respectively. Mr. Hines was traveling 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph-zone on South Ferry Road; Ms. Salas was doing 45 mph in a 30-mph-zone on North Ferry Road.

On Sept. 26, Keith C. Voneill of Southold was given a ticket on North Ferry Road for driving while texting.

OTHER INCIDENTS

Police responded to a verbal argument in the Center on Sept. 25. Prosecution was declined.

A caller reported a case of petit larceny in South Ferry Hills on Sept. 26.

Police investigated a bad check case in South Ferry on the 28th. On that day, officers assisted the Nassau County Police Department with a search of a missing person.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Harbor View on Sept. 28.

An anonymous caller told police on Sept. 28 that a truck was being driven erratically in the Center and was emitting excessive smoke. Police located the driver who was advised of the complaint and told to get the truck repaired.

On Sept. 29, a case of criminal mischief and trespass in Hilo Shores was reported.

A caller complained on Sept. 29 that his dinghy, tied down on a beach in Silver Beach, had been untied and moved throughout the summer. Police were asked to keep an eye out for the person responsible.

An anonymous caller told police about loud music and talking at a location in West Neck on Sept. 29. Police found people talking inside a Quinipet cafeteria at a normal level and heard no music.

On Sept. 30, a caller reported a person was walking and yelling in the middle of a Center roadway. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

A Center caller told police on Sept. 30 that plants had been stolen from the front yard — a petit larceny.

A possible burglary was reported at a Longview residence on Sept. 30.

The same day, a caller told police that someone was burning “noxious” material in the Center area. Police found the odor was coming from a recently turned mulch pile at the Recycling Center.

During the week, the police department conducted five distracted driving stops on Sept. 24, 27, 29 and 30 in the Center, resulting in three warnings and one summons.

Thirteen traffic stops took place on Sept. 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 in the Heights, West Neck, South Ferry and the Center; there were three tickets and two warnings.

In other incidents during the week, police provided an escort for three people, responded to two lost and found reports, unlocked three vehicles with the keys inside and assisted a resident in the home.

Animals

Dogs were reported at large in the Center, on Ram Island and in Longview on Sept. 27. In one case, the dog was gone when police arrived; in a second, the caller managed to capture the dog; and police located the third dog and put it back inside the house.

Also on the 27th, police responded to a complaint about barking dogs in the Center. Police reported hearing multiple dogs barking sporadically for 10 minutes from inside and out of the owner’s residence. There was no violation of the town’s code.

A dog at large in West Neck was returned to its owner without incident on Sept. 28. On Sept. 30, police returned a dog to its Center owner, who said he had accidentally left the door open.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to six alarms during the week — two in the Center on Sept. 24. One was a carbon monoxide alarm, the other caused by a fire alarm detector. Chiefs ruled both of them as false alarms.

Two more fire alarms were set off in the Center on Sept. 26 and 27. No problems were found in either one. Also on the 27th, the SIFD investigated a fire alarm in the Heights. No cause of a fire could be found.

Excessive steam in the bathroom of the Shelter Island House set off a fire/burglary alarm on Sept. 28, caused by a guest who accidentally broke a shower handle, preventing the hot water from being turned off.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital between Sept. 24 and 29. A patient was taken to Southampton Hospital on Sept. 25.

