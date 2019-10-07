News from Goat Hill

As another great season of golf winds down at Goat Hill, Shelter Island Country Club members are encouraged to attend the club’s season-closing membership meeting and party on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the clubhouse.



The most important business on the agenda will be the election of five members to the Board of Trustees. The all-volunteer board oversees every aspect of club operations, from grounds to the pro shop to tournaments and much more.

The nominating committee presents the following slate of candidates for the five open positions on the SICC Board of Trustees:

Chair, 1-year unexpired term: Gordon Cantley

Vice Chair, 2-year term: Karen Gibbs

Secretary, two-year term: Julia Best

Treasurer, two-year term: Jim Buckland

Trustee, 2-year term: Jim Gereghty, Richard Stiek

Trustee, 1-year unexpired term: Ann Beckwith

Additional nominations of members in good standing can also be taken from the floor. Also on the agenda: reports from the treasurer and greens and tournament committees.

Members will also have an opportunity to ask questions and raise ideas and concerns.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m., followed by our traditional closing party. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-member guests, and includes light fare and two drink tickets.

Signup for Goat Hill Day at GBCC

Gardiners Bay Country Club once again extends its welcome to SICC golfing members on Sunday, Oct. 20. Cost to play 18 holes with cart, bagels and coffee in the morning and a drink after the round is $50 per player (cash only). A signup sheet with tee times is posted outside the SICC pro shop.

Get your ghoul on

SICC’s first annual Halloween party takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the clubhouse. The fundraising event includes a $200 prize for the best costume and 50-50 raffle.

Food will be prepared by Pepe from Stars Cafe. It’s BYOB but ice and mixers will be provided. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at SICC pro shop, Stars and Louie “The Clip” Cicero’s Barber Shop.

Fall pro shop sale and hours

Buy one shirt, get the second for half-price. Our fall sale on SICC logo shirts for men and women continues through Columbus Day.

The pro shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 20. Golfers who rent carts later in the day and find the clubhouse locked should place the key in the honor box on the porch. Please do not leave the key in the cart.

Dates to remember

Oct. 13 — SICC fall membership meeting and Board of Trustee elections at 3 p.m. Closing party follows.

Oct. 14 –– Last day of food and beverage service at the Flying Goat.

Oct. 15 — Course closes at 2 p.m. for SIHS track meet.

Oct. 20 — Goat Hill Day at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 8 to 11 a.m. tee times.

Oct. 26 — Halloween Party, SICC Clubhouse, 6 to 10 p.m.

SICC members receive discount at Osprey

Though we say goodbye to the Flying Goat this season, don’t forget that The Osprey Bar & Grill is generously extending a 10% discount on food and beverage to all SICC members this fall and winter beginning Oct. 16. The tavern is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Please present your SICC membership card to the Osprey staff before you order.

Comments

comments