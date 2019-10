The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting an oyster tasting on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Havens Barn.

Join Mashomack shellfish enthusiasts at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Oyster Event. Learn about the biology of this tasty mollusk. Admission: $60. shelterislandhistorical.org/oystertasting2019. RSVP by Oct. 12.

