20th Annual 5k for breast cancer is Saturday

The ever-energetic Mary Ellen Adipietro is about to oversee her 20th year at the helm of the Shelter Island Fall 5k Run/Walk set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.

Runners start from the hill above Crescent Beach and, rain or shine, run or walk the distance, finishing up near the Sunset Beach Hotel to raise breast cancer awareness and funds for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. All proceeds go directly to patient care via these local breast health organizations.

Participants will each receive free race photos, a race shirt for the first 500 participants, free shuttle bus service from North Ferry and a goody bag.

There will be a stretch clinic prior to the race, gifts to holders of winning raffle tickets and apparel for purchase at the Sunset Beach Hotel parking lot.

And as always, a free barbecue that includes chili, hotdogs and hamburgers, cookies and drinks will be available at the end of the race in the parking lot area.

Prizes go to top male and female finishers, first place breast cancer survivor runners and walkers and to the team that brings the most participants to the race.

Expect plenty of dogs and babies in strollers along the route.

For those visiting from off-Island, the free shuttle bus runs from the North Ferry to registration between 9 and 10:15 a.m. The return shuttle from the finish to the North Ferry runs until 1 p.m. The open stretch clinic starts at 10 a.m.

Runners may register online at bit.ly/2lQK9sb or by mail by printing the online application and mailing it to PO Box 599, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Admission is $35 for adults, $15 kids 14 and under for advance registration prior to midnight, Oct. 18. Same day registration is $40 adults and $20 kids with children 5 and under free.

For more information visit shelterislandrun.com or call 631-774-9499.

