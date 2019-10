Tuesday will be a cloudy day on Shelter Island, with a chance of light rain and drizzle, according to the National Weather Service Service (NWS).

The high will be near 60 degrees and the wind will be from the east around 10 mph.

Tonight the forecast remains the same, with fog in some areas and a temperature about 57 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will stay out of the east at about 8 mph.

