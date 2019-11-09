Planting bulbs at the manor

SYLVESTER MANOR PHOTOS
Sylvester Manor invited the public to help plant spring bulbs on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Manor Gardens. Led by volunteer landscape architect Kate Bolton, the manor hosted what director Tracy McCarthy called ‘a small but dedicated crew’ of about six people who helped to plant a variety of bulbs that were reflective of the Fiske and Horsford eras at the Manor.
The array included tulips, daffodils, narcissi, crocuses and an heirloom species of Fritillaria meleagris, that dates back to 1575, she said. ‘The vision is to start to bring visual and fragrant beauty back to the garden, starting this upcoming spring,’ said Ms. McCarthy. ‘There will be an extended path that will lead through the garden, allowing visitors to enjoy the newly planted bulbs.’
Comments
comments