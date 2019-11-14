THIS WEEK

HOLIDAY COOKIES

Kids in grades K to 5 will enjoy Holiday Cookie Decorating with Bethany Ortmann at the Shelter Island Youth Center on Friday, Nov. 15, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Come celebrate the season with cute and tasty holiday favorites that you create yourself. Cookie flavors include peppermint, lemon, cherry, chocolate and vanilla or mix and match to come up with your own signature frosting and decorate to your heart’s content. Fee: $10.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. featuring “Musician and Composer Arthur Chitz: a talk by Paulann Sheets.” Composer, pianist, and conductor Arthur Chitz was, among other positions, Music Director at the Dresdner Schauspielhaus. His career was cut short when he was unable to escape Germany before the Holocaust. Chitz’s work, which includes a Sinfonietta, string quartets, vocal works, and chamber music, was all but lost until musicologist Agata Schindler worked with his family to bring his music back into the public sphere. Chitz’s daughter-in-law, Ms. Sheets, will speak about her recent trip to Dresden with Arthur Chitz’s descendants to install a portrait by Susan Sheets, artist and wife of Chitz’s oldest grandson.

ORNAMENT MAKING

Make fused glass holiday ornaments at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Glass fusion is the process of melting layers of glass in a kiln at very high temperatures. In this class participants will create a set of fused glass holiday ornaments. Instructor Lorraine Pepper will guide you through the basic techniques of cutting glass, glass safety, different types of glass, and various ways to manipulate glass in a kiln. Many examples and project ideas will be available to help you create beautiful, one-of-a-kind ornaments. A large variety of materials will be provided and finished pieces will be picked up at the library at a later date. Register: 631-749-0042. The materials fee is $15 and is due upon registration. Crafts classes at the library are underwritten by the Friends of the Library.

WREATH MAKING

Learn to make your own nature-inspired holiday wreath of greens, grasses, cones and more during Sylvester Manor’s holiday wreath-making class on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. The class takes place at the manor farm stand with Shelter Island’s home-grown naturalist, Sarah Shepherd. Register: [email protected] Fee: $65 per person. For ages 15 and up.

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

NEXT WEEK

LEARN FRENCH

The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann.

SENIOR FUN

Shelter Island Rec hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch” at Cittanuova on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 60 and up who will take a break from Island life and enjoy lunch while visiting restaurants off Shelter Island. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register with Bethany Ortmann at 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6/$7 nonresidents plus your individual lunch cost.

PRESERVE OPENING

The Mildred Flower Hird Nature Preserve opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. on Manhanset Road. Her daughter, Esther Hunt, will cut the ribbon and open the preserve for public enjoyment. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. Presented by the Town of Shelter Island, Village of Dering Harbor and Suffolk County Parks.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library presents Shakespeare in Community: Cymbeline on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. Set in ancient Britain, Cymbeline is filled with hidden identities, elaborate schemes and violent acts. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the circulation desk.

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library presents the Mystery Monday Book Club discussing “A Place of Execution” by Val McDermid on Monday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. On a freezing day in Dec. 1963, 13-year-old Alison Carter vanishes from her rural village. For the young George Bennett, a newly promoted inspector, it is the beginning of his most difficult and harrowing case. This taut psychological thriller won a number of awards.

COMING UP

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

Our Lady of the Isle hosts the Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve Word Service on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

THANKSGIVING DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner open to all families on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share or help with the evening. The Lions Club is providing turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Rides to the dinner can be arranged if set up in advance and meals can be sent to anyone who cannot leave their home due to an illness or disability. Details: Mary Kanarvogel, 631-749-1678.

REPTILE FUN

Mashomack Preserve offers family fun “Reptiles: A live animal presentation” on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will entertain and amaze you with facts about the very cool adaptations that reptiles need to survive. Close-up views guaranteed. Rain or shine.

TURKEY PLUNGE

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library presents the 10th annual turkey plunge on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. The plunge takes place rain or shine. Register in person at the library or online at turkeyplunge.bpt.me. Admission: $25 prior to the 30th, $30 on the day of the plunge.

