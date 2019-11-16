Procession of the saints

The annual Procession of Saints was held on Nov. 3 at Our Lady of the Isle R. C. Church. Under the direction of their teachers and Religious Education Director Ginny Gibbs, 28 students from the Religious Education program participated by dressing up as their favorite saint and sharing a few details about their saint.

Front row, from left, Caleb Springer, Amara Goodale Cajamarca, Bella Estevez-North, Brookelyn Gulluscio, Marco Shields, A. J. Rando, Vincent Rando, Sebastian Rando, Brooke Kestler and Thomas Beckwith. Middle row, from left, Alexis Bartilucci, Makayla Cronin, Dulce Carbajal, Danielle Rasmussen, Joseph Rasmussen, Kenny Gurney, Abraham Roig, Ava Johnson and Rafael Carbajal. Back row, from left, Sebi Martinez, Nathan Cronin, Robert Beckwith, Janet Carbajal, Betzaida Campos, Lio Napoles, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Regina Kolmogorova and Johnny Gurney.

