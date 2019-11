At a time of year when many are able to celebrate in style, there are still those who are struggling to pay every day expenses, much less providing those extras that parents want to make the holidays special for their children.

John Hallman is part of a group of those collecting Toys For Tots at John’s Gas Service, 5 St. Mary’s Road.

New unwrapped toys should be brought to his showroom by Wednesday, Dec. 4 to make some kid’s’ eyes shine a bit brighter on Christmas.



