North Ferry to keep early boat schedule

That early boat that has been leaving Shelter Island at 5 a.m. weekdays is continuing indefinitely.

That’s the word from Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis, who said Monday that while ridership has been low since the pilot program began in July, there are no plans to discontinue it.

The highest ridership tends to happen on Mondays, as people who have spent the weekend on the Island head back to the city. There are generally four or five vehicles on that run.

But Ms. Lagudis said she hears there are more people who have expressed interest in maintaining the early run and North Ferry wants to keep it on the schedule to give riders an opportunity to see how it might improve their commutes. connecting with early Long Island Rail Road trains and bus service from Greenport.

