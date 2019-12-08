Voting Tuesday for fire commissioner

Although there is only a single candidate running for Fire Commissioner next week, members of the Shelter Island Fire District and Department hope residents will come out and support incumbent Commissioner Keith Clark, seeking another five-year term.

Commissioner Clark is the current chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

He has served three terms and been a member of the Fire Department for more than 40 years, with more than 20 years as a department officer, including chief.

Barring a write-in campaign — and there has been no whisper of anyone launching such an effort — Mr. Clark is assured of reelection.

Voting takes place at the Center Firehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. With no announced opposition, paper ballots will be used in place of a machine vote. All registered Shelter Island residents are eligible to vote for fire commissioner.

