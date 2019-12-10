The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Dec. 2, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, and were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

Steven P. Bartilucci of Shelter Island, to 2nd-degree harassment, reduced from assault, fined $250 plus $125, with a two-year stay away order of protection.

Mason M. Marcello of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, reduced from a turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Matthew V. Petrucci of Southold, to driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol, covering unlicensed operation, lane violation and breath test violation, fined $750 plus $400 with a six month revoke and 12 month ignition interlock device.

Lara A. Pizzanelli of East Hampton, to a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Patrick K. Resmini of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear were Michael J. Benevente, Christine Clifton, Robin B. Saidman, Beth Santillo.

Twenty-eight cases were adjourned to later dates, six at the request of the court and 22 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

