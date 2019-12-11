Clark re-elected as fire commissioner

Incumbent Shelter Island Fire District Commissioner Keith Clark won 39 votes to remain as a commissioner for another five-year term.

One vote was voided, according to Mike Johnson, who oversaw the election.

If there was a surprise in the vote tally, it was that so many people trekked to the Center Firehouse on a rainy Tuesday night to cast ballots when there was a single candidate running and no expectation of write-in candidates.

In years past, there have been only a few votes cast in a non-contested election for fire commissioner.

Mr. Clark has been with the Fire Department for more than 40 years and a commissioner for three terms. He has served this year as chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

