Library gains ‘Green Business Partnership Certification’

The Shelter Island Public Library in January. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Shelter Island Library has taken a major step toward becoming a “Sustainable Library” by gaining Green Business Partnership Certification. The certification recognizes that the library is modeling the best green business practices and the staff is committed to continuous improvements, according to Dani Glaser, program director for the Green Business Partnership.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by the library green team and the entire staff over the last year,” Library Director Terry Lucas said. “We have learned so much about the resources we use daily and made many changes to our day-to-day practices,” she said.

Among changes implemented have been an end to purchasing single-use water bottles and Keurig coffee pods for staff and patrons. A decrease in paper use; a change of cleaning products; and efforts at less energy consumption have been made, she said.

The staff has also presented programs on topics meant to encourage green practices by patrons. Programs have included assistance in creating seed libraries at their residences and a comprehensive session on how to upgrade aging septic systems.

Plans call for the library to build on its Green Business Partnership Certification to become a Sustainable Library. That means ongoing focus on environmental stewardship, social equity and economic feasibility for the community.