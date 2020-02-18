Town Board Notebook: Wetlands hearings draw no objections

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

The Town Board on Feb. 14 held three hearings on wetlands applications.

Matt Sherman of Sherman Engineering represented Edie Landeck, who asked for a wetlands permit to accommodate a minor exterior expansion to her property at 28 Tuthill Drive.

In a second hearing, Mr. Sherman represented Lawrence Scott Greenberg seeking a wetlands permit to remove a single family dwelling, well and septic system from his property at 159 North Ram Island Drive. Mr. Greenberg wants to construct a new house with an addition and a bathroom in an existing detached garage to support an existing swimming pool.

The third wetlands application hearing was for Richard and Rita Homan of 3 Montclair Avenue to use three or four boulders at the western end of the shoreline to prevent the loss of sediment resulting from high tides. William Bowman represented the couple.

There were no objections to any of the three applications, which will be discussed by the Town Board in advance of rendering decisions on them.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Established the position of confidential secretary to serve the Board of Tax Assessors.

• Approved an application from Peter Reich for significant construction within the vegetative buffer and adjacent to a regulated area at 3 Charlie’s Lane with a list of requirements primarily affecting steps to be taken during the construction period.

• Endorsed a resolution to be sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other elected state officials calling for the exemption of charitable corporations from sections of the New York Labor Law Sections so groups, such as the Long Island Home Builders Care, can assist with renovations to residences for families who need help allowing handicapped residents to move freely within their homes. •Appointed Police Chief Jim Read, Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr., Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman, Councilman Michael Bebon, Town Engineer John Cronin and Building Inspector Christopher Tehan as members of a Hazardous Mitigation Plan Review Group for a six month term each.

• Agreed to the appointment of Westhampton Beach Village Court Justice Martha Rogers to serve on the East End Veterans Court representing the other East End Justice Court officials of Shelter Island, Southold, Riverhead, Southampton and East Hampton.

• Reappointed Gordon Gooding as a member and chairman of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board for a term to expire on Feb. 2, 2023.

• Appointed Beau Payne as a bay constable retroactive to Jan. 17.

• Reappointed John Mahoney as a bay constable.

• Reappointed Jose Manuel Payano Cruz as a detention attendant.