Pitching in to volunteer for the community

Joey Musso. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

When Joey Musso was invited to join his cousins on Shelter Island after their spring break was canceled, none of them realized their stay would be prolonged indefinitely.

But as restrictions were increased, he found he was laid off from his job as a private flight attendant, and now had time on his hands.

One morning he was waiting to enter the IGA after the 15-shopper limit was imposed, and overheard volunteer coordinator Julia Weisenberg say they needed more help. When told there was a shortage of volunteers for the 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. shift, Mr. Musso signed up for that.

“I love it,” he said. With the 7 to 9 a.m. slot reserved for seniors, he’s gotten to know some of them and “we have a lot of fun.”

He also realizes he gets something out of helping as well. “It gives me a purpose, someplace to report to every day,” he said.

He’s also found that people are pleasantly surprised when they learn he’s from the city. Some Islanders expressed concern about an influx of city dwellers, but he hopes his efforts show that “some of us are trying to do the right thing.”