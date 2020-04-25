Shelter Island School and town news at info meeting

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)



At Friday’s informational meeting of town officials, Superintendent of Schools Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said the opening date for re-opening school is May 18, but that was subject to change.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides the opening of schools state-wide, and there is a possibility that the shutdown could be extended.



The school’s staff had met to put together a “student re-entry program” when the governor gives the go-ahead. “As soon as we get the word, we’re ready,” Mr. Doelger said.



Report cards for elementary students will be mailed out on Monday and middle and high school students can view their grades online on Monday.



There will be no final exams this year, Mr. Doelger said. Final marks will be evaluated on “a student’s learning.”



He acknowledged the stress many parents are under, especially those with more than one child enrolled in school.

Next week a survey will be sent to all parents asking their opinions on the distant learning program, which will be a chance to air their likes and dislikes, Mr. Doelger said.

This would help the school district if a second wave of the virus, which some medical experts have predicted, comes in the fall. “We’ll be prepared to do better next time” if school has to close, he said.



Spring, summer events



Police Chief Jim Read said that upcoming events are under review by town officials and event organizers for cancellations or changes of dates.

These include Memorial Day services, the 10K Race, the Farmers Market, the Antique Car Show, the fireworks display and the Great Peconic Race.



Supervisor Gerry Siller noted that the second half of annual local taxes have to be paid by May 31, because so far there has been no extension granted. Taxes can be paid to the office of Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio, via phone or electronically. The receiver accepts e-checks, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and debit cards.



The disposal of hazardous waste at the Recycling Center, usually on the first Saturday of the month, has been cancelled for May, the supervisor said.



On the issue of self-quarantine for 14 days for arrivals from off-Island, the supervisor reiterated that town volunteers will aid them in picking up mail and shopping at the IGA or the pharmacy.



“Do your best,” Mr. Siller said. “We’re all quarantined in some ways.”