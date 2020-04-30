Shelter Island School Honor Roll
Emma Gallagher has been named the valedictorian and Lyng Seay Coyne as the salutatorian for the High School Class of 2020.
Congratulations to all.
Secondary School Quarter 3 Honor Roll • 2019-2020 School Year
Grade 12 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Henry Binder • Amelia Clark
Lyng Coyne • Emma Gallagher
Lauren GurneyAbigail Kotula
Jennifer Lupo • Walter Richards
Audrey Wood
Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients
Jonas Kinsey • Kal Lewis
Daniel Martin
Grade 11 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Bradley Batten • Tyler Gulluscio
Nicholas Mamisashvili
Theodore Olinkiewicz, Jane Richards
Lydia Shepherd • Matthew Strauss
Emma Teodoru
Brandon Velasquez
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Jason Green
Grade 10 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Ariana Carter • Pacey Cronin
Myla Dougherty
Daria Kolmogorova
Emma Martinez Majdisova
Francis Regan • Dayla Reyes
Valeria Reyes
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Isabella Fonseca • Olivia Overstreet
Lily Page • Evan Schack
Grade 9 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Benjamin Waife
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Andrea Napoles
Sebastian Quigley-Dunning
Angelina Rice • Hayden Rylott
Grade 8 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Sophie Clark • Jose Frausto
Kaitlyn Gulluscio
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Harper Congdon
Grade 7 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Johanna Kaasik • Kenzie Montoya
Jaxson Rylott
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith
Betzaida Campos • Danae Carter
Dariana Duran Alvarado
Harrison Weslek
Grade 6 High Honor
Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham • Lauren Gibbs
Madison Sobejana
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Harrison Clark • Lexi Jernick
Michael Kotula • Elena Schack