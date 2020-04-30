Education

Shelter Island School Honor Roll

By Reporter Staff

The Shelter Island School (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Emma Gallagher has been named the valedictorian and Lyng Seay Coyne as the salutatorian for the High School Class of 2020.

Congratulations to all.

Secondary School Quarter 3 Honor Roll • 2019-2020 School Year

Grade 12 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Henry Binder Amelia Clark

Lyng Coyne Emma Gallagher

Lauren GurneyAbigail Kotula

Jennifer Lupo   Walter Richards

Audrey Wood

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Jonas Kinsey Kal Lewis

Daniel Martin

Grade 11 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Bradley Batten Tyler Gulluscio

Nicholas Mamisashvili

Theodore Olinkiewicz, Jane Richards

Lydia Shepherd Matthew Strauss

Emma Teodoru

Brandon Velasquez

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Jason Green

Grade 10 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Ariana Carter • Pacey Cronin

Myla Dougherty

Daria Kolmogorova

Emma Martinez Majdisova

Francis Regan • Dayla Reyes

Valeria Reyes

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Isabella Fonseca • Olivia Overstreet

Lily Page • Evan Schack

Grade 9 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Benjamin Waife

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Andrea Napoles

Sebastian Quigley-Dunning

Angelina Rice • Hayden Rylott

Grade 8 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Sophie Clark • Jose Frausto

Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Harper Congdon

Grade 7 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Johanna Kaasik • Kenzie Montoya

Jaxson Rylott

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith

Betzaida Campos Danae Carter

Dariana Duran Alvarado

Harrison Weslek

Grade 6 High Honor

Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Lauren Gibbs

Madison Sobejana

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark • Lexi Jernick

Michael Kotula • Elena Schack

