Ram’s Head Inn salutes nurses, moms with Mother’s Day menu; music shows slated

The Ram’s Head Inn. (Reporter file photo)

The Ram’s Head Inn is offering a take out menu this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th.

Additionally, to support and celebrate National “Nurse Recognition Week,” the Inn’s owners, James and Linda Eklund, have announced that any entree ordered this Sunday for a nurse is their gift to say Thank You to the Island’s dedicated nurses.

Orders can be called in (631-749-0811), messaged or emailed ([email protected]) any time up to 4 p.m. on Sunday and picked up that day from 2 to 6 p.m.

The take out menu is posted on the Inn’s website, theramsheadinn.com.

Another popular event returns on Mother’s Day: the Sunday Night Jazz Series will be live streaming from 6 to 7:30, featuring Bobbi Terzi & DJ Angelica Marrow.

And on Tuesday, May 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sara Mundy will host Tuesday Tunes featuring piano and vocals.

While waiting for the word that Ram’s Head can again offer in-house dining and live entertainment, they have opened the lounge to some of the local musicians for live streaming events.

Links will be posted on the website.