Shelter Island Historical Society seeks COVID stories

Shelter Island Historical Society (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society has expressed appreciation to those Islanders who have already submitted their accounts of life on the Island during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and welcomes more responses.

Here are some of the topics you might share your experiences on:

• What surprised you while homeschooling your children?

• How was your business affected?

• Where are your family members and how often do you communicate with them?

• What is one thing you’ve learned to “do without?”

• How has your perspective on things changed?

• What are some positive things that have come out of social distancing?

Contact the Archival Department at [email protected] to submit your stories.

When posting photos on Facebook or Instagram, please use the following hashtags: #shelterislandhistoricalsociety #capturingthecovid19crisis #shelteredonshelterisland #historyinthemaking #shelterislandarchives