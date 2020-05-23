Farmers Market to return to History Center; children’s camp canceled

Art history. Artist Kelly Carmody at work last May rendering the Shelter Island Historical Society’s campus at the opening of the Havens Farmers Market. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island Historical Society Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson has announced that the summer Time Travelers Program will not be held in 2020. This popular children’s program introduces young people to specific times in the Island’s history through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games.

“We’re quite sad about it,” said Ms. Lawrenson, “and open to suggestions as to online programming as well as other ideas” to offer replacements for the camp program, traditionally a week long.

On a positive note, Ms. Lawrenson said the Farmers Market will be held at the History Center site, beginning Saturday, June 6.

It will include food (and wine) vendors only and will operate under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines relating to the number of people allowed and social distancing. Some of the vendors will offer online ordering for onsite pickup.

“We want to make sure everyone has a safe, comfortable experience,” Ms. Lawrenson said.