Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Donna M. Iannelli, 58, of Shelter Island was arrested at 4:11 p.m. on June 2 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree and petit larceny. She was processed at Police Headquarters, released on a desk appearance ticket and directed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Bay constables issued four tickets on May 30 and 31 to Clever Guzman of Hyattsville, Md. for taking undersized porgies at Jennings Point; Victor M. Arevalo Sanchen of Bay Shore for not having adequate life preservers on his boat in Gardiners Bay; Pachar Sisalima of Norwalk, Conn. for fishing at Hay Beach without a fishing registration; and Ezequiel Patzan Cuncu of Center Moriches, also without a valid registration for fishing at Highberry Lane.

Barbara E. Pepe of Culver City, Calif. was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Daniel F. McCafferty of Shelter Island was given two summonses on June 1 for operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Also on June 1, Jawahar Singh of Queens received a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Traffic stops and radar enforcement were conducted, resulting in six warnings and four tickets.

Police issued 22 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENT

On May 29 Daniel W. Binder told police that he was traveling north on North Ferry Road when a vehicle driven by Kareen D. Hubbard of Peconic approached his vehicle from behind. As Mr. Binder pulled over to the right, he said, Mr. Hubbard went around, causing the passenger-side mirror to hit the metal ladder rack of Mr. Binder’s vehicle. There was minor damage, under $1,000, to Mr. Hubbard’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A domestic dispute was reported in the Center on May 26. No physical contact or threats were made.

A caller told police on May 26 that people had defecated in the beach grasses at Bootleggers Alley and had left litter on the beach. The responding officer found several piles, located on Silver Beach property, as well as a small amount of garbage.

On May 25 and 26, police received reports of people urinating/defecating on beaches in Silver Beach and Hay Beach. The Police Department said there would be extra patrols and enforcement.

Two reports of domestic disputes were reported in the Heights on May 26.

A boat was reported disabled off Mashomack on May 27 with six people on board. The boat was anchored and everyone had life preservers. Sea Tow was notified and police kept audio and visual contact throughout.

On May 27, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a report of a brush fire in the Center. A propane lantern had malfunctioned and ignited in flames on a porch and had been thrown off the porch onto the ground. The SIFD extinguished the fire.

On May 28, a caller reported people skeet shooting off a Ram Island beach. An officer determined that the people were lawfully shooting off the First Causeway and in a direction away from private property.

A Center caller told police on May 28 that a tree being cut down next door was causing her house to shake; she was concerned about damage to the foundation. An officer inspected and saw no reason the tree work affected the house.

On May 28, a downed telephone wire in the Center was called in to Verizon.

A caller on May 29 reported a vehicle in the Center was parked with the engine running for about an hour. An officer interviewed the driver who said he was waiting for his wife who was visiting a friend.

The same day, police received a complaint about people camping on town property in Cartwright. An officer inspected and did not observe anyone there but advised the caller to let police know when the people were there.

Police received a report on May 29 that two vehicles were illegally parked at Silver Beach. No vehicles were there when police responded.

On May 29, police opened an investigation into threatening text messages received by a Hay Beach caller from two anonymous numbers.

On the 29th, a Silver Beach caller reported that a small group had a campfire on the beach. An officer was told the group had been fishing and made a small fire. They were advised not to camp on the beach and to extinguish the fire due to high winds.

During the week, officers regularly checked Silver Beach, Ram Island, West Neck, South Ferry, Bootleggers Alley and Hay Beach, advising people on the beaches, sometimes with an interpreter, to stay below the high water line, remove garbage when leaving, and use portable bathrooms when needed and observe the environmental conservation law.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Longview on May 30. The batteries were removed and the house checked with a CO meter with negative results. A second carbon monoxide alarm was set off in Hay Beach on June 1, as a result of a low battery.

Also on May 30, an anonymous caller reported, for information purposes, that a young person was riding a Vespa around town with no license. An officer and bay constable assisted Southold bay constables with locating an unmanned dinghy adrift off Bug Light on May 30.

A Silver Beach homeowner reported an outlet sparking. The SIFD responded and found charred wires in a crawl space. The caller was advised to contact an electrician to fix the wiring.

Gun shots were heard in the Center on May 30; the area was canvassed with negative results. On the 31st, a Silver Beach caller said someone threw an empty liquor bottle onto her property; she requested an extra patrol.

A caller reported on May 31 that two people had fallen out of their kayak off Ram Island and appeared to be in trouble. The two swam to shore and refused medical attention. Neighbors retrieved the kayak and provided transportation for them.

A Menantic caller said she found an arrow on her side porch on May 31; it turned out to be a child’s practice arrow and the area was canvassed with negative results.

On May 31 an anonymous caller said there was loud music in the area of the Vine Street Café. Officers found a small group playing music; they were advised to lower the volume.

On June 1, police investigated a report of an unlicensed driver in the Center. An individual interviewed said he would speak with the operator immediately and was advised about the possible legal repercussions.

ANIMAL REPORTS

A dog at large in the Center was reported stuck in a fenced Center area; she freed herself and returned home. An officer traced another dog loose in the Center through a microchip and notified the owner. A Cartwright caller reported that a neighbor’s dog was trying to escape from a fenced yard. The anonymous caller said the dog was aggressive and wanted that on the record.

A Center caller told police that a neighbor’s dog on his property was harassing him and his dog — an ongoing problem. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner and warned the owner to keep the dog on its own property. Another dog at large in the Center was recognized by the officer, who followed the dog to its home, where it “viciously” barked at a passerby. The owner could not be contacted.

A Silver Beach caller said dogs had been barking continuously for 45 minutes the previous night. The caller was advised to contact police at the time, not after the fact.

A deer was trapped in a Center fenced backyard; an officer herded it out of the yard through an open gate. A possibly injured osprey was reported in the Center. Officers observed two ospreys sitting on separate nests in the area, neither one of which appeared to be in distress.

An officer captured an injured raccoon on Ram Island and transported it to the vet for euthanasia. An injured gosling in Westmoreland was captured and taken to an avian vet.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 29 and one to Southampton Hospital on that day. In another incident, there was a lift assist but transportation and medical attention were not necessary; a fifth person refused medical attention.