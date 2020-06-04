Historical Society’s Havens Online Store with timely wares

Art history. Artist Kelly Carmody at work last May rendering the Shelter Island Historical Society’s campus at the opening of the Havens Farmer’s Market. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The online store at Shelter Island Historical Society is a refreshing and convenient place to shop, especially with so many businesses still closed.

There are new offerings this week that would make great gifts, including a gift for yourself to freshen up the home where you’ve been sheltering in place for so long.

The store is introducing wine glasses with archive pictures of two great hotels from the Island’s past:

Prospect House on Shelter Island (1872-1924) is printed on an 18 oz. red wine glass standing 9 1/4 in. tall.

Manhanset House on Shelter Island (1873-1910) is printed on an 18 oz. white wine glass standing 9 in. tall.

Both glasses are printed with black enamel to deliver a lifetime of 3,000 washes.

And just in time for the re-opening of the Farmers Market on June 6, you can order a Market tote bag printed with the image of the painting of Havens Farmers’ Market by artist Kelly Carmody during the Summer of 2019.

Also new is an insulated Market bag, which will be great for carrying food that needs cooling while you shop at the Market.

A variety of Shelter Island themed merchandise as well as one-of-a-kind works by Island artists are also available.

Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to access the online store, which is offering complimentary on-Island delivery.