Police arrest two for trespass, illegal fishing

On Friday, June 5, at 9:15 p.m., Shelter Island Police Department officers made two arrests on trespassing and violating fishing regulations.

Elvis Quintuna, 27, and Hugo Bolivar Sinche-Zhingre, 34, both of Ridgewood, Queens, were arrested and charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. Mr. Quintuna was also charged with fishing without a license.

Police said the two men were arrested after an investigation. They had allegedly entered a private dock illegally to fish, police said.

“The dock was clearly posted and access blocked with a chain,” according to police.

Both men were processed and released on desk appearance tickets, police said, directing their appearance in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.