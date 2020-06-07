Public outdoor pools get go-ahead from county health dept. to open
It just got a bit easier to get wet in Suffolk County.
On Thursday, the county’s Department of Health Services announced the lifting of a ban on the use of outdoor swimming pools.
In statement, the department said:
- Municipally owned outdoor public swimming pools are allowed to operate and have public swimming …This opening is at the municipality’s discretion.
- Privately owned outdoor public swimming pools at hotels and HOA’s and similar facilities are allowed to operate and have public swimming at this time.
- Indoor public swimming pools are not allowed to be open.
- All public swimming pools must practice all of the required social distancing and mask use and follow all CDC and NYS DOH guidelines for operating under COVID-19.