Featured Story

Public outdoor pools get go-ahead from county health dept. to open

By Ambrose Clancy

(Credit: Suffolk County)

It just got a bit easier to get wet in Suffolk County.

On Thursday, the county’s Department of Health Services announced the lifting of a ban on the use of outdoor swimming pools.

In  statement, the department said:

  • Municipally owned outdoor public swimming pools are allowed to operate and have public swimming …This opening is at the municipality’s discretion.
  •  Privately owned outdoor public swimming pools at hotels and HOA’s and similar facilities are allowed to operate and have public swimming at this time.
  •  Indoor public swimming pools are not allowed to be open.
  •  All public swimming pools must practice all of the required social distancing and mask use and follow all CDC and NYS DOH guidelines for operating under COVID-19.

