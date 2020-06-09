Student to apply to town for assembly permit for protest gathering

Emma Gallagher

Emma Gallagher, the valedictorian of the Shelter Island High School Class of 2020, will go before the Town Board work session this afternoon to apply for an outdoor assembly permit.

In an email Monday to Ambrose Clancy, editor of the Reporter, Ms. Gallagher wrote:

I am working with a group of my peers, former Shelter Island graduates, and other interested community members to organize a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. We have coordinated with the Police Department and [School Superintendent] Dr. Doelger, as well.

I must emphasize this will be peaceful and no violence will be tolerated. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be encouraged.

This peaceful rally will be next Sunday, June 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

We will honor those who have lost their lives due to police brutality, express our unwavering support for the black people in our community, across America, and around the globe.

We will meet at the school and then listen to speakers on School Street. We will have half of our speakers, march down to the firehouse, back around the circle in front of the Legion and then we will stop in front of the police station to observe 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence/ reflection.

After that we will march back to in front of the school for our last few speakers and closing remarks. We are hoping to see a lot of Shelter Island community participation, but also hope interested people from surrounding communities feel welcome to come too. I will be going into more detail tomorrow at the town meeting.

Thank you.

Emma Gallagher