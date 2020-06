Louis and Anita Cicero (Credit: Charity Robey)

In the story (“Louie the Clip is back in business,” June 18), Anita Cicero wanted to make it clear that Cicero’s Barbershop on Grand Avenue in the Heights is open to all — and all ages — by appointment only for the time being, and not just for the regular customers to the shop.

Phone: 631-749-0612.