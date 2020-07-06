Free antibody testing in Greenport starting July 13

Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Northwell Health will provide free antibody testing for the coronavirus in Greenport during the week of July 13-17.

The antibody testing will be offered at Saint Agnes Parish Hall on Sixth Street in Greenport.

Antibody tests can tell if someone had a past infection. The tests differ from a diagnostic test, which test for a current infection. An antibody test might not show a current infection because it can take one to three weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s still unclear how much protection antibodies might provide, how long the protection might last or whether a person who recovers from COVID-19 can be infected again, according to the CDC.

More than 177,000 antibody tests have already been conducted in Suffolk County with 19,698 reported positive, according to the Suffolk County Health Department.

The CDC urges anyone to still take preventative measures to protect yourself and others regardless of a positive or negative for the antibody test.

Northwell Health is currently offering antibody testing at churches throughout New York City, Long Island and Westchester County since mid-May. Organizers encourage people to make an appointment in advance. To do so, call 833-422-7369. The tests will be done from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The latest data from the State Health Department shows 375 positive COVID-19 cases in Southold Town, 129 of which were in Greenport and Greenport West.