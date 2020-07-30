What’s new at the Recycling Center: Plastics and composting

(Courtesy image)

On July 25, the Recycling Center introduced new guidelines for plastic items. Because there was some confusion about what can and can’t be recycled, here’s a refresher.

Plastics Recycling

There are now two tables with separate bins for plastics labeled #1 and #2.

Look on the bottom of a container to determine its number. Unfortunately, some numbers are so small and difficult to read that you may require a magnifying glass. Or, if you have kids or grandkids, make a fun game of figuring out the numbers.

Plastics numbered #3 to #7 can’t be recycled. They should be placed in town bags or included in bags weighed at the scale. In order for #1 and #2 plastics to be successfully recycled, they must be clean. Any plastic items with food debris will be tossed into the garbage.

Green Committee Table at the Havens Farmers Market

Starting Saturday, Aug 1, the town’s Green Committee will have a table at the Havens Market to answer recycling questions and more. Stop by and say hello.

Composting

At the end of 2021, the price for hauling wet garbage from the Recycling Center is going to increase, which in turn will affect the current price of town bags.

We can help keep the cost down for ourselves by composting at home. To help people get started, the Recycling Center is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to buy a number of home composters that will be available for half the purchase price. There will be three models to choose from as well as a raffle for one of the units.

Raffle tickets will be available at the Green Committee table as well as photos of the three composters. We also want to remind everyone that compost is free at the Recycling Center. It’s also available for purchase and home delivery.

Contributions to this article were made by the Green Options Committee and the Town’s Department of Public Works.