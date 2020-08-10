Police make four arrests

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Police Department officers made four arrests on Friday, Aug. 7.

At 2:08 p.m. on that date, police arrested Miguel Anthony Comacho-Davila, 21, of Shelter Island, and Arnaldo Andres Castro, 23, of Shelter Island, for criminal possession of stolen property.

The two men were processed, police said, at Shelter Island Police Department headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket, directing them to appear in court at a later date.

That evening, at 6:07 p.m., Francisco J. Macias, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested for burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.

Police said that Mr. Macias, subsequent to an investigation, and with the assistance of a Southampton Village Police Canine Unit and witnesses, was arrested and charged with the aforementioned charges as a result of the burglary investigation.

Police reported that during the arrest, the defendant was found to be in possession of numerous items that were proceeds of the burglary.

He was held, police said, for arraignment on Aug. 9, where he was released on his own recognizance, and directed to return to court at a later date. Order of Protections were issued to all parties involved in the case.

At 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 7, Daniel C. Brock, 36, of Shelter Island was arrested for harassment. He was held overnight for arraignment, police said, where he was released on his own recognizance, and directed to return to court at a later date. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.