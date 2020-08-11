News from Goat Hill: Karnis, Brownlie advance in championship round

No one was injured, inside or out. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The opening rounds of the Shelter Island Country Club’s (SICC) men’s annual club championships produced some spectacular play last weekend.

Bruce Taplin, the 2019 men’s club champion, was toppled by Bennett Karnis after valiant efforts by both players in the Championship Flight. With Karnis up by 3 after 9 holes, Taplin staged a strong comeback and was 1 up with two left to play. Karnis was able to bring the match to square with a par on the 17th. Both players hit their drives just short of the green on the 18th hole. Taplin chipped up to the elevated green within 18 feet, but missed the putt for par. Karnis’ then sank a 10-footer to seal the win.

John Brownlie advanced as well, taking out Richard Stiek. The match was all square after 14. Brownlie was 1 up going into the 18th hole and sealed the win with a par. He’ll face the winner of the Gordon Cantley v. John Wallace match.

Ian Karnavogel and George Goodleaf were all square after 18 holes of match play in the first round of the men’s B flight. Karnavogel landed the win on the 19th hole after Goodleaf hit a hard slice off No. 1 and got in trouble with a pine tree. He’ll face Greg Toner in the next round, who bested Bill Seeberg in their B Flight match.

In the C Flight, Mark Keerans finished 3 up over Gerry Kestler and will face the winner of the match between Tom Bliss and Jim Gereghty.

Kudos to grounds crew

Tropical Storm Isaias didn’t bring the much-needed rain we hoped for, but it sure did pack a punch. Our thanks to our two-man grounds crew, Brian Lechmanski and Teddy Grant, for their hard work clearing downed trees, limbs and branches, clearing away debris from the greens and uprighting the porta-potty that keeled over from high winds (so glad nobody was in it at the time).

Thanks, too, go to our loyal members and patrons for their patience during the course closure for the clean-up. Safety is always our top priority.

Slow down and enjoy the ride!

All golfers who ride, especially those who are new to Goat Hill, must take extra care when using our motorized carts. Hole No. 4, especially, deserves a driver’s respect. Golfers must stay on the cart path and maneuver slowly down the hill. Slamming the brakes can cause them to lock up, which puts the cart into a skid. Your next stop could be the woods. Children under the age of 18 are never allowed to drive a cart on the course. And, only two people from the same household are allowed to ride together. In general, slow down, enjoy the beautiful day and hopefully a good and safe round.

Next up: Backwards Tournament

The just-for-fun Backwards Tournament is aptly named. Yup, golfers play the course in reverse, from green to tee. The action takes place Sunday, Aug. 16. The course will close at 2 p.m. that day to accommodate the tournament’s 4 p.m. shotgun start.