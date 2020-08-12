Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Russell Holmes

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Russell Holmes was on born June 12, 1939 in Bronxville, N.Y. and died in Wellesley, Mass. on July 25, 2020 at the age of 81.

Russell was a graduate of Kent School, Dartmouth College in 1961 and Tuck School of Business in 1962. He believed in the power and importance of education, his family said, and passed that value on to his children.

Upon graduation from Tuck, Russell was stationed at Fort Monmouth in Monmouth, N.J. He later moved to Indiana as an adjutant in the General’s Corp.

Russell’s business career began at Arthur Anderson and continued with Squib Corporation, Tetley Tea and Cooper Labs. He was an entrepreneur and is remembered as a risk taker. He purchased Holmed Corporation, a manufacturer of surgical instruments, from Cooper Labs. He also became a director of Riley Medical Corp., a leading manufacturer of cases and trays to the medical device industry.

Russell was husband to Rose Reagan Holmes in 1992 and Susan Bowles Easlick in 1961, father of Susan A. Holmes, Elisabeth H. McKean, Reagan 0 .R. Holmes and Katherine P. F. Holmes and was a grandfather of four.

Russell enjoyed music and history, was a voracious reader, and fell in love with sailing on Shelter Island. His love lasted a lifetime. He was an active member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club for many years and served on the governing board for six years, including as Commodore in 1980 and 1981.

Russell passed his passion of sailing on to his daughters, two of whom were/are sailing instructors.

He is survived by his four daughters, spouses, four grandchildren, his brother John P. Holmes and sister Pattie P. Petrou.

Russell was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease six years before his passing. He met the challenges of this disease and showed his family how to live with courage and determination. Russell was known for his quick wit, good sense of humor, commitment to family, church and community. He was well-loved and his family cherishes his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.