Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Following an investigation, Keith W. Dickerson, 22, of Shelter Island was arrested on Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief and two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was processed at police headquarters, released on his own recognizance and instructed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

Following a traffic stop on Aug. 17 at 10:38 p.m. Matthew Mortillo, 50, of Shelter Island was cited for failure to keep right and for moving unsafely from the lane. He was then arrested for driving while intoxicated and for having an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. Mr. Mortillo was processed and arraigned at police headquarters and released on his own recognizance. He was directed to return to Justice Court at a future date.

SUMMONSES

Ludvin A. Ventura Velasquez of Greenport was stopped on School Street on Aug. 13 and given two tickets for unlicensed operation and for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

An animal control officer issued four tickets at Wades Beach on Aug. 13, 14 and 15 to Donald B. Walther, Andrew J. Corria and Michael L. Colligan, all three of Shelter Island, for having dogs on the beach in violation of town code. On Aug. 17, Kenny Hui of New York City was also ticketed for the same violation. In three cases, the recipients of summonses were not cooperative until officers intervened.

Paul E. Goldberg of Rockville Centre was given a summons on West Neck Road on Aug. 15 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Cajamarca Y. Leoncio Marcos of Wainscott received two tickets on South Menantic Road on Aug. 16 for unlicensed operation and for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

Bay constables issued two tickets on Aug. 15 and 16 to James Scott Corl of Bryn Mawr, Penn. for having a child under 12 on board in Dering Harbor without a life jacket and to Calixto Diaz Morales of Shelter Island for taking undersized porgies off Bootleggers Alley.

From Aug. 11 to 16, police conducted 16 traffic stops in the Center, Menantic and Cartwright, resulting in six warnings and four tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 23 parking tickets.

ACCIDENTS

There were two minor accidents during the week. On Aug. 13, Christopher M. Parsons of Shelter Island was backing up in the Shelter Island Seafood parking lot when he hit a parked vehicle, driven by Peter T. Adams of Scarsdale, N.Y. causing minor damage to the back right bumper. Mr. Parsons’ vehicle also sustained minor damage to the back right bumper.

Nina E. Pinto of Greenwood Village, Colo. was backing down Sea Gull Road in Shorewood when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to Arianna N. Anderson of Punta Gorda, Fla. Damage to the driver’s-side rear bumper of Ms. Pinto’s vehicle and to Ms. Anderson’s vehicle’s driver’s-side rear quarter panel was under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police continued Environmental Conservation Law and camping checks in Silver Beach and Ram Island on Aug. 14, 15 and 16. An ECL check was also performed at South Ferry Terminal on Aug. 16 with no problems.

An officer responded to a neighbor dispute in the Center on Aug. 11, and reported for informational purposes. The complainants agreed to limit or cease communication with each other.

On Aug. 12, police were notified that Suffolk County Health had received an anonymous complaint that an unlawful catering business was being conducted at a South Ferry Hills residence. The Building Department was notified.

A possible civil dispute was reported at police headquarters on Aug. 12. Two jet skiers were said to be traveling at a high rate of speed in West Neck Harbor; they were gone when police arrived.

Also on the 12th, police responded to a report that a person had had an argument with unknown persons on a boat in Menantic; employees reported that both boats subsequently left the boatyard without incident.

On the 13th, police found graffiti at Second Bridge — on the caution signs and the side and underside of the bridge.

A caller told police on that date that customers at a Ram Island property were not properly social distancing and wearing masks. An officer interviewed an employee who said they were handing out masks and advising customers about social distancing. No violations were observed.

Police responded to a call on the 13th about a party of young people on a South Ferry Hills beach playing loud music. They were told to extinguish a campfire and remove all garbage.

On Aug. 14, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle with its headlights left on in the Heights; unable to notify the owner, the officer turned off the lights.

Eastern Long Island Hospital notified police on the 14th that a surgical patient had driven away from the hospital; he had received anesthesia and had been advised not to drive. An officer located the person at home and told him not to drive until the medication was out of his system.

A person came into headquarters on the 14th asking about a text message that was threatening. The message did not constitute harassment, according to the officer, and the person was advised to block the number.

On that date, police responded to a report of a large bonfire on Shell Beach. A family was having a small clambake and no violations were noted.

“Unreasonable noise” was called in from South Ferry Hills on the 14th; an officer found it was a person who had been singing on her porch earlier. She lowered the volume.

Officers noticed on the 15th that a boat in Montclair was overloaded with seven people on board. The boat was escorted back to its anchorage and the operator issued a verbal warning.

Police investigated an ongoing family dispute in the Center on Aug. 15. The parties involved were advised to remain apart until alternative living arrangements were made.

Also on the 15th, police helped a Silver Beach resident disconnect a chirping smoke alarm, caused by a low battery.

A caller, who described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, on the 16th, was told to leave the residence by the next day or be subject to arrest for trespass.

Police received several calls about gunshots in the Center; the area was canvassed with negative results.

An officer on patrol noticed a campfire on a Ram Island beach and found approximately 17 young people listening to music around the fire. No violations were observed.

Also on the 16th, an officer responded to a report of people on a private beach in Silver Beach. They were told to stay below the high water line while fishing and sitting there. An officer stopped a group of cyclists in Dering Harbor and told them to obey the rules of the road throughout the Island.

Arcing wires were reported in Menantic; PSEG was notified and was also informed about another low hanging wire in Menantic. A caller told police a boat was anchored outside the designated area in Coecles Harbor. The boat belonged to a resident who was permitted to anchor outside of the area, but who said he would move his boat when weather improves.

An outboard boat was reported washed ashore in the Heights on Aug. 16; its mooring had failed due to the storm. Officers assisted in retrieving the boat.

On Aug. 17, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a caller smelling gas at a Heights residence. The cause was a heating unit that had started up due to colder outside temperatures.

An officer noticed a boat off Crescent Beach carrying eight passengers on board when the capacity was for six. The boat was escorted to Preston’s Dock to offload two of the passengers, and a warning was issued.

Police investigated an active case of larceny on the 17th.

Police received an anonymous complaint about young people “hanging out” on a property in West Neck. They were located but there was no damage to the premises and no open doors or windows to the building. The building was closed to the public, and a juvenile’s father was advised that his son was trespassing.

In other incidents during the week, police handled seven lost and found reports; checked on the wellbeing of five people; assisted three residents in their homes; responded to two false alarms; and jump-started one vehicle, unlocked another with the keys inside and helped with a disabled vehicle.

ALARMS

A burglary alarm in Menantic was set off accidentally on Aug. 10 by the owner. The SIFD responded to three alarms in Shorewood, Dering Harbor and Menantic on Aug. 11 and 16 — all set off by cooking food that had burned.

The SIFD also answered a carbon monoxide call on Aug. 17 at a Hay Beach residence, caused by a faulty detector.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An officer followed up on a dogs-at-large report in Menantic and searched the area. The dogs later returned home on their own. Another Menantic dog-at-large was recognized by the officer and returned home. A loose dog in West Neck was also located and brought home.

While on patrol, officers noticed several people with dogs on Shell Beach; all promptly removed their dogs.

A bird stuck in a porta-potty in the Center was set free by an officer. An injured deer in Dering Harbor was put down by police.

A caller, reporting a dead rabbit in a Center yard, asked for an extra patrol believing the death was suspicious. The officer said the rabbit showed obvious signs of being killed by another animal.

A caller told police he attempted to rescue a small bird on the side of a Center roadway but when it was placed on the vehicle’s passenger seat, it became lodged between the seat and the center console. The officer was able to free the bird without causing more injury, and an animal control officer retrieved the bird for possible rehabilitation.

An injured gull in West Neck was retrieved by an officer.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.