Gibbs, Gordon Cantley crowned SICC club champions

Karen Gibbs and Gordon Cantley are Shelter Island Country Club champions for 2020. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

After weeks of match play competition, Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) has found its top guns for 2020.

Karen Gibbs won the club’s women’s championship title after she outplayed Mary Fran Gleason, SICC’s 2019 women’s champion, in a duel that ended on the 18th hole.

Gibbs opened the round with a birdie on No. 1. The match see-sawed for several holes until Gibbs pulled away and almost turned the round into a runaway. Down 4 at one point, Gleason was able to eke out a few wins and got to minus 1 going into the 18th hole. However, after a nice chip to the green, Gibbs secured the par and the win.

The 18-hole round was the only match in the women’s championship division.

Cantley bested Bennet Karnis, 7 and 6, on the 31st hole of their 36-hole match to earn the SICC men’s club champion title.

The golfers were tied after 9 holes, but Cantley was up 3 after 18. Karnis was able to whittle his deficit to 2 down but Cantley won the last four holes to go up 6 after 27 holes. Cantley sealed the win after the 31st hole, 7 and 6.

Coincidentally, Cantley and Gibbs are SICC’s president and vice president, respectively.

Other winners:

Men’s A Flight: James F. Buckland

Men’s B Flight: Ian Kanarvogel

Men’s C Flight: Tom Bliss

Congratulations, golfers! Prizes will be awarded at SICC’s closing meeting.

Sign up for Mad Scramble

Form your teams and sign up at the pro shop for SICC’s Mad Scramble. The four-person, 9-hole team tournament takes place on Sunday, Sept. 13. Shotgun start is 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Cash prizes and 50-50 raffle are in store.

SICC’s last tournament of the season, The Midnight Madness is Friday, Oct. 2 under a full moon. Golfers will tee off at 6 p.m.