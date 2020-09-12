A rousing season’s end for the Menantic Yacht Club

Crowded starting line sail# 48082 Steve Shepstone, 25 Tom McMahon, 81224 Jodi Sisley,78646 Bill Martens, 1031 Rachel Beardsley, 81334 John Hultquist, 81351 Paul Zinger. (Credit: Betsy Colby photo)

This past Sunday brought to a close another successful season for the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC).

Twenty sailors participated weekly on average, and a total of 46 different sailors participated throughout the season. Seven women qualified for the season, a record. One sailor, Rachel Beardsley, sailed in every race. Two sailors, Linda Gibbs and Tom McMahon, sailed in all but one race, counting their time on Race Committee. Ellen Leonforte and Denise Fenchel missed only a couple.

It was a fantastic day on the water for all 24 sailors participating in the 10th series of Sunfish races this past Sunday. The sun was shining, the competition was tough and the camaraderie was unbeatable, as usual.

The wind blew moderately, between 7 and 10 knots, but a number of sailors flipped in the gusty wind. There was one crash between Tom and Joe Sullivan, which happened when Tom’s traveler broke as he jibed around a mark. Until that point, Tom was toward the front of the pack, having a great race. Fortunately, Joe and Tom both came out of it unscathed.

The competition was tough as usual, and the final placements for the season were not decided until Sunday’s racing was over. Lee Montes went into Sunday’s races with a lead over Peter Beardsley, but needed four more races to qualify, which he completed on Sunday, resulting in Lee placing first overall for the season.

Since Peter was solidly in second place overall, he felt he didn’t need to defend that position and decided to skip the MYC races on Sunday and race his Viper instead. Priorities, priorities, priorities.

Unfortunately, Charlie Modica missed sailing on Sunday because he was injured while flying a model airplane, requiring stitches. Despite not sailing, Charlie placed fourth overall to his brother John’s fifth, because John had an unlucky day. Charlie, really, after 50 years of flying those models, you let one get the better of you?

Since he couldn’t sail, Charlie ran Race Committee for the second straight week, along with Betsy Colby, Judy Hole and Marian Thomsen. They ran six official races, mixing up the courses. In true MYC fashion, after the last official race, everyone wanted a fun race to end the season, so the Race Committee ran a quick windward leeward finish.

Thank you, for doing a superb job. And thank you, Charlie, for lending the fleet your 20-foot inflatable for chase boat duty this summer, and driving it half way around the Island every week to West Neck Harbor.

Linda Gibbs captained the chase boat along with Susie Masse on Sunday. They had an extremely busy afternoon. Even though the wind was relatively mild, it was gusty and as challenging as if it were a real blow. Steve Shepstone flipped twice. Melissa Shepstone not only flipped, but turtled and needed help from the chase boat. Jonathan Brush, Ruth Hakanson and Stuart Homer also flipped. And of course, Jodi Sisley kept up her perfect record. Thank you, all.

The MYC wants to send a huge thank you to Billy Sulahian for captaining the chase boat this season. Although family duties called on Sunday, Billy’s consistently reliable and dedicated service to the MYC over many seasons deserves special recognition.

Linda and Tom hosted a short after-race awards ceremony, with masks and social distancing required. The MYC’s very own Al Michaels, Peter Beardsley, MC’d live on Facebook so that Commodore and Sallie Bethge and others could watch remotely. Peter and Rachel presented the following perpetual trophies:

Commodore’s trophy: Commodore Pete and Sallie Bethge

Corinthian trophy: Paul Zinger

Windels trophy for winner of the first race of the season: Paul Zinger

Burty trophy for the winner of the very last race: Lee Montes

Season First Place trophy: Lee Montes

Season Second Place trophy: Peter Beardsley

Up the West Neck Creek Race trophy: Peter Beardsley

Most Enthusiastic trophy: Kyle Hvidsten

Youth trophy: Will Lehr

LYCE trophy: Ellen Leonforte

MYCE trophy: Charlie Modica

Most Improved trophy: Will Lehr

Best Ladies Sailing trophy: Linda Gibbs

Good Shipmate trophy: Betsy Colby

True Grit trophy: Jodi Sisley

Linda also received a trophy made by Dave Olsen for “outstanding leadership during the 2020 Covid Crisis”.

Several sailors come from off-Island to sail with the club, Ruth Hakanson, Jim Kohler, Joe Sullivan and Lee Montes. Lee, the official New York Sunfish Class Representative, loves our venue and thinks we’re one of the top Sunfish sailing clubs because of our camaraderie, volunteerism and quality of sailing.

With the absence of Commodore Pete this past summer, the MYC extends many thanks to the following club members who stepped up and did an incredible job of running the season smoothly: co-captains Linda and Tom, Rachel and Peter, George Zinger and Bill Martens. A special thanks to Peter and Dave Olsen for managing the fleet of loaners, and to Peter and Chris Lane for giving sailing clinics, which really helped to improve the quality of sailing.

Although the COVID crisis prevented me from participating in person, thanks to Tom, Linda, Rachel, Peter, George and Charlie, I was able to enjoy the races vicariously through Zoom and Facebook live. Hopefully, by next season, new national leadership will have gotten control of the COVID crisis, and we will be able to get back to normal sailing. See you on the water. Results for the day:

Name PTS Place

Lee Montes 12 1

Paul Zinger 18 2

Griffin Sisk 27 3

Eric Langendal 32 4

John Hultquist 33 5

Melissa Shepstone 41 6

Steve Shepstone 48 7

John Modica 58 8

Denise Fenchel 65 9

Susanne Hulme 69 10

Jeff Anderson 71 11

Joe Sullivan 72 12

Will Lehr 75 13

Rachel Beardsley 80 14

Ruth Hakanson 84 15

Bill Martens 90 16

Tom McMahon 91 17

Ellen Leonforte 95 18

Dave Olsen 103 19

Jonathan Brush 116 20

Kyle Hvidsten 126 21

Jodi Sisley 129 22

Stu Homer 139 23

Mary Vetri 148 24

Season Results

(50% of races were needed to qualify)

1. Lee Montes 2.03

2. Peter Bearsdley 2.8758

3. Paul Zinger 3.9782

4. Charlie Modica 6.074

5. John Modica 6.500

6. George Zinger 8.590

7. Joe Sullivan 9.0909

8. Linda Gibbs 9.2308

9. Denise Fenchel 9.400

10. Rachel Beardsley 10.3725

11. Suzanne Hulme 11.7575

12. Bill Martens 11.7586

13. Will Lehr 13.7380

14. Tom McMahon 14.4000

15. Ellen Leonforte 14.4000

16. Dave Olsen 16.0000

17. Jonathan Brush 16.5182

18. Kyle Hvidaten 19.3500

19. Mary Vetri 19.4634

20. Jodi Sisley 19.9000