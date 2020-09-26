Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

We can do better

To the Editor:

This past Friday night, Sept. 18, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at her home at age 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Within the first two hours of her death, much of the focus of discussion on the major TV networks turned to her replacement and whether it would happen sooner rather than later — whether the president and Senate would jump at the opportunity to select a new Supreme Court Justice.

Regardless of what your political party might be, can we please try to spend a couple of days to honor this great lady? After all, Justice Ginsburg was only the second woman ever to be appointed to the highest court in the land. She was a strong voice for all women, regardless of their political persuasion, fighting for gender equality and protection against sex-based discrimination.

Justice Ginsburg earned the respect and admiration of her fellow judges, as well as both men and women throughout this country.

There are times when all Americans need to demand better from both the media and from our political leaders. We needed to call a quick “timeout” from our everyday political bashing and just pay tribute to a great American. It is sad that our country has grown so far apart — we can do better.

Justice Ginsburg put her health aside to serve her country, right to her last day. Obviously, the choosing of a Supreme Court Justice is a very important decision, but honoring a life well-lived should be our initial focus.

We should extend a special thank-you to the hundreds of people who placed flowers at the footsteps of the U.S. Supreme Court to honor Justice Ginsburg, and for those writers and networks who spent some time highlighting her remarkable career.

JIM COLLIGAN

Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

Climate change

To the Editor:

We must be prepared to take whatever action is necessary to deal with rising water levels resulting from climate change. We know this is in our future.

President Trump is on record that the climate is warming. Trump critics denounce him because he doubts humans have had much to do with climate change.

While the climate is of ultimate importance, we face much more immediate and critical priorities.

First, we need to re-stabilize our economy. Joe Biden’s proposals, while heavy on climate change, are ruinous for our financial well-being.

We had a roaring economy with the lowest unemployment rate on record before the pandemic. President Trump helped facilitate that by reversing hundreds of executive orders stifling business, reducing corporate taxes and leveling the import-export playing field.

Joe Biden is on record to increase taxes and raise corporate taxes. Biden was in office when all those business-stifling executive orders were put in place.

Biden wants more governmental controls on our daily lives and that’s bad for our economy. A Biden win in November is a death knell for our continued prosperity.

We won’t be in a position to do anything about climate change if we have high unemployment, starving families and a pessimistic outlook on our future — which comes with a Biden win this year.

DAN ROSE

Orient

Editor’s note: The U.S. unemployment rate in 2019 was one of the lowest, not the lowest on record.