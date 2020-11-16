Mini-campout at school gets strong support: Students raise funds and awareness

Keeping warm by the burn barrel, from left in back: Ariana Carter, Francis Regan, Janine Mahoney (NHS adviser), Grace Olinkiewicz, Theo Olinkiewicz, Jane Richards, Matthew Dunning (chaperone), Emmett Cummings, Bradley Batten and Brandon Velasquez From the flame to the right: Olivia Overstreet, Lily Page, Dayla Reyes, Valeria Reyes and Emma Martinez Majdisova. Wagon in front: Nick Mamisashvili. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) continued its tradition of a “mini-campout” to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity and bring home to themselves and the community the reality of what it means to spend the night out in the cold with minimal shelter. On Nov. 10, from 6 p,m, to midnight, students camped out, keeping warm by a burn barrel and staying active to generate heat.

“Activities included manhunt, whodunnit Mafia, a dance-off and marshmallow-roasting,” said NHS adviser Janine Mahoney. “We were surprised by a tea and scone delivery from STARs at 10:30 p.m.”

The students raised funds by getting sponsors for their effort, with an initial goal of $1,000. The final tally exceeded that goal.

Ms. Mahoney expressed thanks to all who supported the campout fundraiser. “Habitat for Humanity gives a hand up, not a handout, to Suffolk families who qualify for housing,” she said. “We hope to be cleared to build alongside them this spring.”