Reporter complete obituary: Alfred E. Roberts

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, Alfred E. Roberts died peacefully in his home surrounded with love by his wife of 68 years, Henrietta, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born in 1931 to James and Mathilda Roberts, Alfred grew up in New York City. He was a U.S. Army veteran and proudly served in the Korean War. After college, Alfred worked at General Motors for 30 years as a systems analyst in the Overseas Department until his retirement in 1985.

Developing computer programs was his passion and he continued to work at North Fork Bank headquarters and then DiCarlo Industries until the age of 83.

Shelter Island was a very special place to him. On a fishing trip in November 1956, he discovered “paradise,” he said, falling in love with the Island and all its beauty. From that moment on, he and his family summered here until he built his home in 1973, “The Roberts Roost” on Manhanset Road, becoming permanent residents in 1986.

Family was everything to Al. His favorite hobby was researching his family ancestry, alongside his brother Ed. Together they created three volumes of books, tracing their heritage back to the 1840s. Being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was his joy. Throughout the years, many family dinners of his favorite “Commander Cody’s chicken” were shared with laughter and love with beautiful sunsets on Crescent Beach.

He is survived by his wife Henrietta; children Jane Roberts, Gina and Ken Kraus; grandchildren Nina and Christian Langendal, Thomas Spotteck and Amira Lisle, Eric Kraus, Emily Kraus, Nicholas Roberts, Christopher Roberts; great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Adrian Langendal, and daughter in law, Ada Rodriquez. He was predeceased by his son, David and grandson, Evan Kraus.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alfred’s memory to Evan’s Fund at New Hope Rising, 64 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton, Beach, NY 11978.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Isle Church, immediately followed by a Christian burial with military honors at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.