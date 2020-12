(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Santa’s visit to the Shelter Island Historical Society has been rescheduled.

The new date is Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Santa and Ms. Claus will be in the driveway of the History Center.

Come and visit — with a face covering — to take your own photo with them and get a special holiday gift.

Please practice social distancing.