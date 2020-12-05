Voters to act on bond, fire commissioner

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Barring any unanticipated write-in ballots, it will be a one-man race for commissioner next Tuesday as incumbent Andy Reeve seeks another five-year term.

Mr. Reeve was initially appointed as a commissioner to fill the remainder of the term of Ron Jernick, who resigned.

In 2015, Mr. Reeve was elected to his own five-year term, running unopposed.

Voters also will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed $350,000 bond to purchase a Pierce fire truck that would replace a 27-year-old vehicle.

The cost of the new truck is anticipated to be $700,000, with the balance of the purchase price coming from an existing district equipment reserve fund.

The life of these trucks is estimated at 20 years, making the truck that would be replaced seven years beyond its expected life expectancy, according to Fire Commission Secretary Mike Johnson.