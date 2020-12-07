Voters to choose fire commissioner and act on truck bond: Voting set for Tuesday evening

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file)

Voters will have the final word Tuesday night and can be expected to give Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve another five-year term. He is running unopposed.

Mr. Reeve was initially appointed as a commissioner to fill the remainder of the term of Ron Jernick who had resigned. In 2015, he was elected to his own five-year term.

Those who vote will also be acting on a proposed $350,000 bond to purchase a Pierce fire truck that would replace a 27-year old Pierce vehicle that usually has to be replaced after only 20 years.

The cost of the new truck is anticipated to be $700,000 with the balance of the purchase price coming from an existing district equipment reserve fund.

Voting takes place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.