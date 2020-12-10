Comprehensive Plan Committee starts strong: Focus already developing

(Credit:Courtesy Image)

Zoning . . . water concerns . . . attainable affordable housing . . . safety . . . revitalizing the Center business area . . . year-round job creation . . . redefinition of Islanders to eliminate past stereotypes … eliminate what has failed to unite full- and part-time residents, whether the part-timers are weekenders or seasonal residents.

These are some of the early goals members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee have heard from Islanders during their fact-finding exploration of what people would like addressed in a new document.

A municipality’s Comprehensive Plan dictates policy on multiple fronts, including development, land use, the environment, transportation, housing and other aspects of community life. It’s not merely a statement of beliefs and a guide to successful planning, but shows a commitment to serious ideas to improve the municipality, which in turn is used to attract funding from the state, federal, county and other entities.

Committee members made it clear at Monday night’s meeting they are committed to the process and alert to the concerns they and their neighbors have about the Island’s future.

They expressed pleasure with consultant Peter Flinker of Massachusetts-based Dodson and Flinker as he outlined areas of concentration that could emerge as guideposts to a final Comprehensive Plan and a preliminary timeline for achieving steps in the process. The document is slated to guide town development at least through 2030.

What’s important to Mr. Flinker and the committee is that the final plan won’t simply sit on a shelf. It’s meant to serve as a reference point for any changes in development, land use and future legislation. The intent is that the vision developed now will be realized in future years.

Committee members requested reports that committees or the Town Board has developed that can assist them in their efforts. They also want to know about experiences area towns have had in addressing issues.

Throughout the process, they will continue to reach out to other Islanders through surveys, meetings — whether in person or virtually.

Specific objectives will be identified with actions related to how to achieve them.

By next spring, the committee expects, with Mr. Flinker’s assistance, to identify a smaller area within the town that reflects a number of the problems and potential for change.

Members asked that surveys:

• Be short and to the point

• Avoid language that can be divisive in enlisting support from the wider community

• Focus on recognizing and expanding the sense of volunteerism that is an Island hallmark

• Recognizes the Island’s history and takes steps to protect it from developments that would fail to protect it.

Major questions to be explored include what Islanders love about their town and a couple of changes they would like to see in the future.

Meetings continue on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. During the persistence of the pandemic, meetings can be accessed virtually by contacting Committee Clerk Coco Lee Thurman at [email protected] to request the access code.